EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All events scheduled to happen at the Las Cruces Convention Center have been canceled to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

This cancelation goes for all events scheduled through at least April 9, a release said.

According to a release, anyone who was going to attend Convention Center events that have been canceled should contact the organizer of each event for information about refunds.

For information on events at the Las Cruces Convention Center, call (575)526-0100.