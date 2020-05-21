Las Cruces City Parks remain closed during Memorial Day weekend.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces reminds its residents that City Parks will remain closed for Memorial Day weekend.

The Las Cruces Police Department encourages residents to continue practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

According to a release, Las Cruces Police will be patrolling City Parks during the three-day weekend and have the authority to trespass anyone who enters and can issue citations to repeat offenders.

The City seeks voluntary compliance from its residents as they do not wish to take any formal action against anyone.

In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency public health order suggesting residents practice social distancing and avoid large public gatherings. With Memorial Day extending this weekend, the City will keep all public parks closed and will place physical barricades at entrances to discourage gatherings, a release said.

The emergency public health order and closing of all parks are attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.