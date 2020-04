Las Cruces City Council approves emergency financial aid assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today, the Las Cruces City Council approved $1,072,500 in emergency assistance to help with the impact caused by COVID-19.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima said today’s emergency assistance is an initial response to the COVID-19 situation locally and additional funding could follow.

According to a release, the money comes from the City’s Telshor Fund, which is money the City receives through various agencies and/or organizations.

Agency/Organization

Families & Youth, Inc.: $200,000 for Mayors Meals/My Friends Place/El Crucero

Las Cruces Public Schools: $150,000 for Las Cruces internet & virtual learning access.

La Casa: $74,500 for housing & emergency shelter operations & supplies.

La Pinon: $74,500 for SANE Program (medical & operating supplies, expanded staff hours.)

Casa De Peregrinos: $74,500 for operating supplies (food/staff.)

MVCH: $74,500 for rapid rehousing/homeless prevention.

CAA: $74,500 for Thriving Families-COVID community assistance program.

CSFP Loaves & Fishes: $2,500 for food boxes for the elderly.

City of Las Cruces

Utilities: $125,000 to increase utility assistance fund.

Quality of Life: $100,000 for the essential supply fund.

Various: $75,000 for drivers for COVID-19 tests & meal delivery.

Various: $40,000 for PPE for City staff (person-to-person contact.)

Economic Development: $7,500 for economic crisis flash assessment.

Total $1,072,500.