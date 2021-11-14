Las Cruces church to assist Afghan refugees in resettlement program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – As a partner of the Afghan Placement & Assistance Program, the El Calvario Immigrant Advocacy Center in Las Cruces will begin to help resettle Afghan refugees under the Refugee Resettlement Program.

“El Calvario will provide a warm welcome to every arriving newcomer and help them get a fresh start toward their new lives in our communities,” El Calvario officials said.

“El Calvario is expecting and welcomes the first group of refugees within the next few weeks, which will then need to be housed. These newcomers will be arriving with nothing but the clothes on their back. We’ve been helping with emergency humanitarian Assistance so far and we will need volunteers to help in a variety of services, especially with Dari and Pashto translation.” George Miller, pastor at El Calvario United Methodist Church

The individuals and families resettling in the Las Cruces, New Mexico, region and greater New Mexico as well as the El Paso, Texas area will come from military bases across the country, officials said in a release.

Upon arrival, the individuals and families will receive support in housing, transportation, employment, and other benefits they are eligible for.

“We’re excited to welcome our new New Mexicans. I’m hopeful that our communities throughout New Mexico and El Paso will demonstrate their compassion and respond favorably to this, first of many, call-to-action opportunities with their time and donations.” Veronica frescas, resettlement program director of the refugee resettlement program

Individuals, groups, and organizations are welcome to partner with El Calvario United Methodist Church’s Refugee Resettlement Program under the Resiliency & Well Being Program.

For more information, you can contact Frescas at (915) 745-0204 or veronica@elcalvarioumc.org.

