EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A brush fire swiftly moved its way to a storage shed on Monday morning, March 6, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The Las Cruces Fire Department were called about brush fire, shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, near the 500 block of Bonita Circle. Upon arriving, firefighters learned that the fire had spread through a fence and into a storage shed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes, according to LCFD. The cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.