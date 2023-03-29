EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Sherley O’Brien will be their new interim superintendent.

O’Brien’s term will begin Saturday, April 8 and end Tuesday, August 15, unless the board names a permanent replacement before then. This comes after the retirement of Superintendent, Ralph Ramos, which goes into effect Friday, April 7.

Sherley O’Brien was offered a pro-rated salary of $172,500 per year.

“O’Brien holds a master’s degree in educational administration from New Mexico State University. She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education at the University of Arizona and taught at the elementary level for five years. She was an assistant principal for three years before leaving education to work in the private sector as a Chief Operations officer.” said the Las Cruces Board of Education.