Las Cruces athletic programs to resume mid-June with precaution

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- Las Cruces Public Schools have the thumbs up to begin summer workouts for student athletic programs on June 22.

According to a release, phase 1 of re-entry will include mandatory COVID-19 testing for all coaches. wellness checks for athletes daily and training sessions will be planned for parents, athletes, and coaching staff beginning June 15. Training will be held by video conference.

Once training is complete, workouts will then be on track to begin the following week.

District Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo, with advisement from Executive Director of Athletics Ernie Viramontes and district healthcare administrators, felt the June 15 target date did not allow enough time for proper planning and implementation of safety protocols, a release said.

“Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, the safety of our student athletes,” said Trujillo.

Restrictions under Phase 1, according to New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA), include:

Individual skill development and workouts allowed, no contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no games or scrimmages.

No gatherings of more than six people inside or outside with a 5-to-1 player-to-coach ratio.

Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same five students always working out together with the same coach to limit overall exposures.

The number of indoor facility “pods” may not exceed three at one time. Outdoor facility “pods” may not exceed five at one time. If safe social distancing cannot occur within your facility, pod number and/or size should be reduced.

There must always be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased

All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of greater than 100.3 degrees should not participate and be sent home.

Students should wear face coverings upon arrival and at departure but are not required to wear them during exercise.

Coaches and screeners should wear cloth face coverings at all times.

All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Food should not be shared.

Individuals having flown out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Students cannot participate in competition or camps (in-state or out) under the direction of a member-school coach.

Locker rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1.

Weight rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1.

There should be no shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, or sports specific equipment) between students.

Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.

“When additional restrictions are lifted, we will be flexible,” added Trujillo. “Until then, this is the best solution to get back on track with our athletic programs to keep our student athletes engaged and active over the summer.”