EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces area high school wrestlers picked up three individual titles at the New Mexico state championships this weekend in Rio Rancho.

Centennial High ‘s Tye Barker won his third straight individual state championship, taking the gold medal at 145 pounds in the state’s 5A, or big school, competition. Barker, a senior, finished with a 33-3 overall record this year. Last year, he won state at 138 pounds.

In the girls competition, Las Cruces High’s Alyssa Sedillo won at 100 pounds for the second straight year. Sedillo is a sophomore.

At 126 pounds, Mayfield High’s Valeria Garcia-Aguirre won at 126 pounds.

In boys 5A, Gadsden High’s Tomas Herrera took second place at 172 pounds.