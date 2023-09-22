EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department found an apartment on fire early Friday morning, Sept. 22.

The Fire Department says they were initially dispatched for an investigation of smoke however firefighters found an apartment on fire at the 1100 block of La Fonda Drive instead.

The Fire Department says they arrived at the apartment shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon discovery of the fire, additional crews were summoned. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.

The Fire Department says the apartment was searched and found it to be unoccupied.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire continues to be investigated, according to the fire department.