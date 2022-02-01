EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The lines that connect 911 calls to dispatchers in Las Cruces were on Tuesday but are working once again according to the Messila Valley Regional Dispatch Authority.

However, 911 calls were answered at a backup facility throughout the day.

“It definitely does impact us because our 911 lines were cut off and our non-emergency lines were cut off and our non-emergency lines which people use to get ahold of us for day to day issues that are nonemergency were also cut off,” said Albert Flores the Director Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority.

Flores says they were contacted by Century Link early in the morning on Tuesday that lines in the area had been cut that taking out all phone communications at the dispatch center.

“It sounds like somebody went and did something to it,” said Flores.

Flores says they were told it would be fixed by the end of the day. Saying if there were any delays in calls being answered on Tuesday it was only by a few seconds.

“Were still dispatching public safety recourses that facility has radio communication with us and they get on the horn right away with us via the radio and well dispatch those units, it should not take long that delay at all,” said Flores before the lines were restored.

On Tuesday dispatchers at the main facility where the lines were cut, were answering non-emergency phone calls on cell phones.

“Those numbers that were published are cellular phones that are dispatchers do have on this site and they’re ready to answer. If they don’t get an answer right away just keep trying again, they may be on the line,” said Flores. “There’s only four of those lines when typically, we would have 16,” said Albert Flores the Director Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority.

The four numbers that you can call if you have a non-emergency include:

(575) 805-7852

(575) 805-7853

(575) 805-7854

(575) 805-7855

