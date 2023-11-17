EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Artistas Art and Fine Crafts Show is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

The event will be at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Epic Railyard Event Center located at 2201 E Mills Ave in El Paso.

Tickets are $10 at the gate or here: Tickets | Las Artistas. Entrance is free for children under 12.

The event will include live music, food vendors, and an art gallery featuring the artwork created by the children being treated at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The annual show will also be featuring arts and fine crafts from “nationally known artists and established artists from our region, as well as emerging artists, and student artists from the University of Texas at El Paso Department of Art (ceramics and metals) and from El Paso Community College (printmaking),” the press release said.

“Now in its 53rd year, Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts show features the region’s only juried art show. More than 100 artists will show and sell their work, including paintings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass, sculpture, photography and more. It’s the perfect place to learn about and admire new art forms, shop for unique holiday gifts for loved ones or find one-of-a-kind handmade pieces for your own home,” the press release said.