Largest pet transport event in El Paso making history

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services hosted one of the largest medical evaluations, testing, and transport events in history, earlier today.

A flight like never before. Planes left El Paso with very special cargo earlier today. Over 350 pets have been transported across the country to find their new forever homes.

Hundreds of cats and dogs taking off into the air from El Paso to California, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

In the past El Paso Animal Services has done pet transports for about 30-40 pets at a time, but this special transportation is a great opportunity for those pets who have been at the shelter for a long period of time.

“Some pets have been here a really long time, I think one pet, in particular, was here for 4 years. Can you imagine? And another pet that I saw this morning getting loaded was here since March 2020, so that is a long time for a pet to be in a shelter and it’s really wonderful to see that they have this opportunity,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

El Paso Animal Services along with several nationwide organizations worked together to treat, evaluate and transport pets across the county as part of the largest efforts in history.

These efforts are done in order to reduce the number of animals waiting for adoption.

“This has shown that El Paso has grown from where we were 5 years ago, with so many pets dying in the shelter to now finding every possible way to get pets out alive, keep them home, keep them healthy, and this is just gonna be one step in our life-saving journey,” said Ramon Herrera, Interim Director for El Paso Animal Services.

Dogs and cats of different breeds and sizes were all carefully crated and loaded onto planes earlier this morning as they prepared for take-off to their hopefully new forever homes.

The second group of furry friends will be flying across the country tomorrow morning in hopes of meeting their new families.

