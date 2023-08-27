TENAHA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens are being evacuated from the vicinity of a large wildfire that is burning near Teneha, Texas.

Highway 84 between Tenaha to 699 was temporarily shut down due to the wildfire.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced the evacuation of residents who live along County Road 4475 and County Road 4505 between Tenaha.

Officials approximate that 100 acres have been burned and ask that citizens stay out of the area so that first responders may respond to the wildfire.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.