UPDATE: Authorities issued an “all clear” at 4:40 p.m. and the El Paso Main Campus is resuming normal operations.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Main Campus in Central El Paso received a bomb threat at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, March 24.

A full evacuation of the main building, at 5001 Piedreas, was done, and the Fort Bliss Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad, the FBI and the VA Police all responded.

“Although our team believes this to be a non-credible threat, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of all who enter our doors,” said Froylan Garza, El Paso VA Executive Director.

Earlier our KTSM 9 News crew saw El Paso police, military police and the bomb squad arrive at the facility.

The El Paso VA tweeted earlier Friday, stating first that there would be delays for people with appointments and then all appointments being canceled for the day.

UPDATE:

All appointments at the El Paso VA Main Campus (5001 Piedras) are now CANCELLED for this afternoon.

Stay tuned and follow us for more updates. pic.twitter.com/tgFfpmKcy9 — El Paso VA Health Care System (@VAElPaso) March 24, 2023

The investigation is continuing.