EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fire that tore through a commercial space, including a shoe store, in Downtown El Paso this past December was determined to be unintentional, according to the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at 326 South El Paso St.

Fire investigators went through a thorough examination of the building and determined that the fire was from “an unknown heat source,” according to the Fire Marshal’s report obtained by KTSM.

There were no fire-related injuries or deaths reported with the fire.