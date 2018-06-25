Large brush fire continues to burn along Highway 70

Firefighters are still working to extinguish a large brush fire that broke out along New Mexico's Highway 70 Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with White Sands Missile Range, the fire was reported near mile post 165 in San Augustin Pass.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that, as of Monday, the fire is only five percent contained, and has already burned about 600 acres.

Highway 70 was closed in both directions for several hours. Westbound lanes are now open, but the right lane remains closed to allow firefighters to continue monitoring the scene, according to WSMR officials.

State police told the Las Cruces Sun News that the closure will be in effect until at least 7 p.m. on Monday.