UPDATE: NMDOT has confirmed to KTSM the crash involved a car and a semi. New Mexico State Police is currently investigating.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed on I-10 East at Vado due to a crash, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Microsoft Bing map shows traffic on I-10 East at Vado Wednesday morning, April 19.

NMDOT says eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Frontage Road (Stern Drive) and asks for motorists to “reduce speed, obey posted signs and watch for emergency personnel.”

No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.