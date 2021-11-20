Landfills, drop-off sites to close Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Trash and recycling bins that are scheduled to be collected on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, will be collected on the following Monday, November 29, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Approximately 90,000 homes have their trash and recyclables collected on Thursday or Friday. These 90,000 homes are being asked to wait to roll their bins out until November 29, the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only grey trash bins will be picked up on the Monday following Thanksgiving. Blue recycling bins will be picked up on their next regularly scheduled collection.

The Greater El Paso Landfill and all citizen collection stations will be closed from November 25 through November 27. The landfill and collection stations will have special hours on November 29 to accommodate customers.

To check trash collection schedules, click here.

