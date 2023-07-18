Lacy Lakeview, TX (FOX 44) — After Sunday’s tragic fire at the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview, survivors are thanking one man for saving them before first responders even knew what happened.

“I pretty much stood underneath the window and was like you gotta jump. You gotta jump,” said Damon Cordero.

It was an unreal feeling for Damon Cordero retelling how he helped others escape Sunday night’s fire.

Cordero says he and his family were getting home from a kids birthday party around 11:30 Sunday night.

“It was a normal night. Pulled up, got out the car, started getting out of the car, kids started getting their stuff ready,” said Cordero.

One of Cordero’s neighbors was walking back to her apartment at this time.

When she opened the door, Cordero knew there was danger.

“She had opened the door to her apartment and that’s when we saw fire. It was pouring out of her bedroom apartment,” said Cordero.

Cordero says he didn’t have time to think.

Cordero immediately started knocking on his neighbors doors and windows before the building crumbled.

“I wasn’t thinking. I just knew that people needed to be warned there was a fire. Had they not been warned, it could have gotten worse,” said Cordero.

What Cordero didn’t know when he was helping others was his sons Fabien and Graysen were right behind him.

“He couldn’t do it all by himself, so I decided to run over to the other part of the building with my little brother,” said Fabien Cox.

Fabien said he wasn’t scared going into the fire.

I ran upstairs with my little brother, I told him, ‘Go downstairs, re-hit every single door down there and I went back up there to check if he hit every door and I hit all the doors again and I ran down there and said come on we need to go.

Doing this work to save others, Fabien says he was only scared for his little brother Grayson helping out.

Proud of his sons wanting to help others, Cordero hopes everyone recovers from this tragic event.

“Anyone dealing with this, they get the help they need, the support, and get back on their feet. that’s it,” said Cordero.