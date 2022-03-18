EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As summer gets closer many high schoolers are looking to find a seasonal job ans the U.S. Department of Labor is advising parents and working minors to know their rights.

Minor workers are protected under special regulations that cover hours of work and types of occupations for minors entering the workforce at 14 years of age or older.

Ted Trujillo, assistant district director at the U.S. Department of Labor office in Albuquerque that also oversees the one in El Paso advised parents to be involved in their children’s hiring process.

He cited a part of the regulations that states children at 14 ant 15 are only permitted to work 3 hours a day when school is in session and in total of 18 hours a week.

They are also not allowed to work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

When school is not in session, 14 and 15 year-olds can work no more than 40 hours a week.

For 16 and 17-year-olds there is no limited number of working hours, Trujillo said.

He explained there are 27 hazardous orders that determine which occupations minors can engage in.

Jobs that involve handling and storage of explosives, or occupations in forestry service like logging and sawmilling are not permitted for eligible minor workers under 16.

They are also not allowed to operate meat processing machines, meat slicers, balers or compactors.

The regulation also includes cleaning those types of machines.

Trujillo said violating the regulations has shown to lead to some serious injuries or even death according to their records.

“I would encourage employers to be more proactive when they are hiring kids under the age of 18, I think it is an investment in our future as it relates to the workforce,” he said.

To find out more about the regulations Trujillo suggests visiting DOL’s website or reporting any irregularities to the local office at 915-534-6426.

