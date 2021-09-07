Labor Day travel increases nationwide, some El Pasoans say they feel safer this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, many El Pasoans are coming back from their travels as well as many other Americans.

In July, the El Paso International Airport saw a 201.1% increase in passenger traffic as opposed to 2020, according to city data.

Transportation Security Administration released checkpoint travel numbers that show throughput of travelers at airports nationwide has increased significantly on Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend when compared to last year.

City data show 2.1 million travelers came through the airport compared to the 968,673 in 2020 – which is more than double the amount.

Isabel Rocha was traveling with her husband from California to El Paso to visit family. She said they felt safer this year than last Labor Day, especially with available vaccines.

Another passenger, Steven Evans, coming back to El Paso from Las Vegas, said this was his fourth trip this summer and he feels comfortable traveling with his mask on.

Exact numbers for El Paso International Airport’s passenger traffic for August and September have not yet been released.

