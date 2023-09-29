EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Viña Harvest Wine Festival is returning this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Over 20 wines will be available for tasting and purchase. Live music, local art and craft vendors and southwestern food will be featured.

General admission for adults is $20 and includes a souvenir glass and a choice of five wines or a glass of wine.

There is also $10 admission for people who are 12-20 years of age and those under the age of 12 get in for free.

The festival is also offering a VIP experience for adults only. The VIP package is $140 for two people. For more information on the VIP package, or on the festival, click here: Harvest Wine Festival | La Vina Winery.