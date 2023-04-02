EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union Maze is inviting the community to join their Spring Fling event next weekend on April 8 and April 9.

Photo credit: La Union Maze website

The event will feature activities such as a small oat maze, slides, jumping pillow, rubber duck races, cow train and pedal carts.

La Union Maze’s website adds that Sombra Antigua will be selling wine and beer with a limit of two drinks per guest. Go Cafecita will be selling coffee, tea and pastries. Calhoun Flower Farms will be selling dried and fresh floral bouquets.

A special appearance will be made by the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 for pictures. Easter egg hunts will be held for children 10 and under.

The following are dates and hours of the event:

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

E-Tickets are available online and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.