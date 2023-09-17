Karoline Sondgeroth shows off her family’s farm which hosts the La Union Maze each fall for the past 24 years.

LA UNION, New Mexico (KTSM) — A Borderland tradition is back for another year of helping families create lasting memories.

The family-run La Union Maze, 1101 Highway 28, is ready for its 24th season starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, and lasting through Nov. 5.

“This year’s design of the maze itself is a homage to our very first year,” said Karoline Sondgeroth, whose family owns and operates the maze.

The maze design will include the state of New Mexico, Texas and an “X” or “Equis” for Juarez, she said, plus symbols for each.

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

“It is our way of saying thank you to the community and thank you for supporting us all these years,” said Sondgeroth, the daughter of owners Robert and Lucy Sondgeroth.

The maze will be open on Friday through Sunday for the public, with special midweek hours on Oct. 10-12 during “fall break” when many Borderland kids are out of school. Reservations for midweek field trips for schools, businesses and organizations are already booked solid and they will not be taking any more.

The big change this year is the maze, its associated attractions and food service are going cashless.

They will accept credit cards, debit cards and Apple Pay. They will also have La Union Maze gift cards which can be loaded up and used around the farm like a credit card, Sondgeroth said.

The idea is to make things more efficient and shorten up the time visitors spend in line, she said.

There are actually two mazes on the sprawling farm, which is next to Zin Valle Winery along scenic New Mexico Highway 28.

In addition to the two mazes, you can also take a wagon ride out to a large pumpkin patch. This year, there are 18 acres of pumpkins with 25 different varieties, Sondgeroth said. You can also pick flowers and tomatoes.

There are also more than 15 attractions for kids and families to enjoy. These include a couple of large slides, live pig races, “cow” train rides (actually, barrels painted to look like cows), pony rides, peddle cars, jumping pillows and tire swings.

The farm also features a smaller flower maze, lots of animals to see and of course, some delicious food that you can enjoy outdoors with friends and family.

On peak weekends, they will bring in three extra food trucks to alleviate lines and provide more variety of food. There will also be a haunted maze when the sun goes down during October.

“Every year, we try to make it bigger and better,” Sondgeroth said. “It is definitely not an overnight thing. We try year after year to learn and improve. There are always new families coming in and we want them to have a good time and create memories here.”

On the last weekend of the season, there will be fireworks on Saturday and Sunday nights and they will do “pumpkin smashes” during the day.

Make plans

Where: La Union Maze, 1101 Highway 28, La Union, New Mexico. Next to Zin Valle Winery.

When: Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 23 through Nov. 5.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10-12.

How to pay: La Union Maze is going cashless. Credit cards, debit cards and Apple Pay will be accepted. La Union Maze gift cards will also be available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Tips to enjoy your visit: Bring sunscreen and wear shoes you don’t mind getting dirty. They spray for mosquitoes but you might bring your own bug spray if you plan to be there around sunset. Bring a light sweater when temperatures get cooler during the evening in October.

Information: LaUnionMaze.com. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.