EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local artist Margarita Cabrera will install an interactive exhibit in the Challenge It zone of the science center at La Nube.

The installation, which is titled Craft of Resistance, will celebrate and center the immigrant community of El Paso and highlight perseverance, creativity and hope as the strength of the city, according to a news release sent by La Nube.

The installation will be made up of thousands of small copper hand-crafted sculptures representing the migration of the monarch butterflies that for centuries have traveled through the border region on their way south to Mexico and other parts of Central and South America.

The exhibit will allow visitors to interact with some of the butterflies on magnetic board. The artwork will cater to a binational family audience.

“The Craft of Resistance celebrates creative innovation, resilience and the vitality that exists in our border community. It is a privilege to create a sculptural installation honoring immigration history our community can be proud of for La Nube in El Paso, the city where my family migrated about 30 years ago,” said Cabrera.

“We are so excited to partner with Margarita Cabrera. We believe her art installation will contribute signiﬁcantly to the Challenge It zones and spark meaningful discovery among our guests. We will continue to work with local artists on these kinds of educational displays,” said Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation.

Being an immigrant herself, Cabrera centers her work on social-political community issues including cultural identity, migration, violence, inclusivity, labor and empowerment.

Cabrera creates sculptures made out of materials ranging from steel, copper, wood, ceramic and fabric.

In recent years, she focused on community art collaborations, producing work that has engaged international and local communities in transformative practices.

For more information about Cabrera visit here.

Additionally, La Nube is expected to open to guests in 2024.

To donate to La Nube or learn more about the project click here.