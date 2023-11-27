EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — About 4,000 luminarias will be aglow along El Paso’s Scenic Drive on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Navidad De La Fe Luminarias event will return this year after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. More than 100 Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe staff members and volunteers will work throughout the day to stage what has been a Borderland tradition.

“This is our organization’s gift to El Paso. Luminarias are traditional, shining beacons of hope for peace and social justice. They are a symbol of the commitment that La Fe has had to our community’s families since 1967,” said La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta in a news release sent out announcing the event’s return.

Starting at 6 p.m., traffic can enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue on the east side of the mountain.

Traffic will enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue and head westbound in a single lane. Vehicles will exit Scenic Drive at Rim Road. Drivers are asked to dim their lights and proceed slowly and cautiously along the event route. For safety reasons, participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Canned food and non-persishable food items can be dropped off at the top of Scenic Drive. Santa’s Elves will help unload those items from your vehicle.

Cash donations to help feed El Paso families are also welcome. Checks can be made out to “Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe” or to “La Fe.”

Information: (915) 534-7979.