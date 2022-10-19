EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments encourage property owners within city limits to correctly display their numerical address near the front entrance of their home or business and along the curb, near the driveway, so it can clearly be seen from the street.



Officials say clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who are often responding to critical incidents. Being able to quickly identify the correct address in an emergency can be a matter of life or death.



The city of Las Cruces says municipal ordinance 30-1 requires homeowners, lessees, occupants or tenants of any residence or commercial building to properly display their numerical address so that it is easily visible from the street. Such numbering should be visible from the street during the day and night.



The city says the ordinance requires that numbers or letters, such as apartment identifiers, be no less than two inches in width and three inches in height. Numbers and letters should be placed on a contrasting background to make them easily visible from the street.



Officials say home and property owners also need to keep addresses free from obstruction by tree limbs, vines, bushes, weeds and other forms of concealment.