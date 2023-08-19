Borderland broadcast legend Estela Casas reads from her autobiography during a High Tea event at the Hotel Paso Del Norte on Saturday, Aug. 19.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM’s own Estela Casas shared her inspirational story as a Borderland broadcast legend and cancer warrior as the special guest during the Hotel Paso Del Norte’s High Tea event on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Casas read excerpts from her autobiography and signed copies of her book, “A Place to Anchor: Journalism, Cancer and Rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the Border.”

Casas has been a fixture on the airwaves in El Paso and the Borderland for nearly 40 years. Her book takes the reader on a journey through her life including her dreams of being a bilingual singer, her successful journalism career and her experience fighting cancer.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation. Proceeds from book sales also go towards the foundation which helps fund no-cost mammograms and other cancer screenings for El Pasoans who cannot afford them.

Her book is available on Amazon. Click here for information on her book.