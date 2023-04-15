EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 News walked away with some statewide honors during Saturday’s Texas Association of Broadcasters’ awards ceremony in Austin.

KTSM won for general assignment reporting in the smaller market category for its “Morning Along the Border” report. This report was put together by station Operations Manager Ozzie Carrillo and Border Report reporter Julian Resendiz.

Reporter Julian Resendiz KTSM General Manager David Candelaria, left, and station Operations Manager Ozzie Carrillo

KTSM was also a finalist in two other categories in the smaller market division – Overall Broadcast Excellence and Evening Newscast for “State of Emergency: Migrants in El Paso.” The latter was the station’s live broadcast from Sacred Heart Church in Downtown El Paso, covering an unprecedented influx of migrants into the Borderland.

KTSM is the only El Paso station with a win or finalist designations in Saturday’s statewide broadcast awards event.

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize local journalism by TAB member radio and television stations serving local communities across the Lone Star State.

Nearly 600 entries were received.