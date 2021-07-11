Severe storms batter El Paso, KTSM transmitter down due to severe thunderstorm

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is under a severe thunderstorm warning. A powerful thunderstorm is flooding streets in nearly every part of the city.

Do not drive into flooded roadways. In addition, ping-pong size hail could harm both people and pets, so please protect both. The storm system is moving southwest at 20 mph. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11:30 p.m.

The storm causing the KTSM 9 News transmitter to go down, and our channel lost signal. Our crews are currently working to get the signal back.

We will be broadcasting our 10 p.m. show here on KTSM.com.

