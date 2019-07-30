KTSM reporters get a taste of what El Paso Fire Department trainees go through

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is giving local journalists an opportunity to get in their shoes for a week, literally.

This opportunity is an intensive training academy where participants who complete the Media Academy will become “Certified Fire Journalists.” With this, it gives our journalists access, whenever possible, to the warm zone areas whereas non-certified journalists are restricted to cold zone incidents.

Three of our own KTSM 9 News Today members will go through this week-long academy that requires committing to a full training workshop that includes both classroom and hands-on activity participation.

Some of those activities include learning protocols during a fire scene, rappelling from a 5-story tower, fighting an actual fire and a visit to the 911 Communications Center, among other things.

You can follow Marlenn, Shelby, and Andres’s training session journey here.