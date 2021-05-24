KTSM obtains arrest photo of man accused in deadly East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM on Monday obtained the arrest photo of the driver accused of killing a motorcyclist late last week.

Jhair Hassim Acosta, 26, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Ruben Chavez, Jr., 36.

Chavez was stopped at a stop light at Lomaland Drive and Gateway East on Friday night when he was rear-ended and thrown from his bike. Police initially thought Chavez was a pedestrian.

Investigators said Acosta was also in possession of cocaine. He remains at the Downtown county jail on bonds totaling $156,000.