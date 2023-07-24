EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM 9 News, the station putting local first, has been nominated for a 2023 Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY for the story “The Drive for Donors.”

In this special report, KTSM 9 News Anchor, Andy Morgan, shared the story of 5-year-old Dak Lopez after he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Extremely humbled and blessed to be nominated for a Lone Star Emmy this year, especially for a story that hits close to home and started a larger conversation on a pressing need in our community. pic.twitter.com/uedB0KVhQU — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 24, 2023

In the search for a donor for young Dak, the family came to realize their son’s ethnicity would be an obstacle that could prevent Dak from beating cancer. Since Dak is Hispanic, Dak’s doctors said he needed a Hispanic donor for a bone marrow transplant. As it turned out, the chances of finding a Hispanic donor were slim, even in a predominantly Hispanic community, like El Paso.

Morgan traveled to Dallas to visit the Southwest Transplant Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue donation in Texas, to find out what was causing the gap in Hispanic organ donors over other ethnicities.

Dak’s story and determination to find a Hispanic donor has not only captured the attention of Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, but of Hispanics across the state. More importantly, his drive for donors has added dozens of new Hispanic donors to the organ donor registry.

Although the need is still there, Dak’s efforts have sparked awareness of the disparity Hispanics face when it comes to life-saving medical procedures, such as organ transplants.

Now, nearly a year since Dak’s story first aired, his family said Dak’s latest biopsy results showed no signs of the disease. Dak is reportedly still visiting doctors monthly for labs and other procedures, but his family said he is back to being himself and doing all the things he loves, which includes being a new big brother.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY recognizes excellence in Sports Broadcasting from across the State of Texas. The statewide Lone Star Chapter is one of the largest in the country and serves all 19 television markets in Texas.

The story, “The Drive For Donors” was nominated in the “Sports Story – Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News” category.

You can watch Dak’s story and his drive for donors here.