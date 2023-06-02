EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An NMSU student wants high school students to understand that having autism does not define them in the work field.

Victor Fierro is an NMSU student interning at KTSM, hoping to become a sports commentator someday.

“I do like news reporting, news anchoring and I feel like that’s something that can really help me with commentating,” said Fierro.

While public speaking was his weakness when he attended Americas High School back in 2014. This time he had the courage to speak to students with autism about his hard-working experiences after high school.

“Just because someone has some sort of disability, that does not mean that they cannot be successful, that they can’t be on their own, that they cannot have a job. Just to give them that hope and that light at the end of the tunnel,” said Special Education teacher John Lopez.

Fierro says if it wasn’t for Mr. Lopez believing in him, he wouldn’t be attending college or living in the dorms.

“He is more than just a mentor, he’s one of my best friends and I’m really glad I got to meet him, and he really did change my life, from high school and then literally five years later from graduating. Even now he’s still helping me, in many ways that I didn’t think he could help me.”

Giving him the opportunity to speak to his seniors at Americas High School.

“I remember being in their shoes, my best friend actually came in and talked to us about his experience in college, and I really wanted to do the same thing,”

Now Fierro is a sports anchor for News 22 at NMSU, writing scripts, learning from all opportunities, and improving, all while interning at KTSM 9 News.

“I didn’t really think I would be learning this much in almost three weeks, and I still got some of the summer left and I really enjoy everything I’m learning here and looking forward to learning a lot more,” said Fierro.

Fierro says once he graduates in the Spring of 2024, his goal is to work at a news station and prove that students with autism can follow their dream job.