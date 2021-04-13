KTSM Goes Wild: What to know if you want a pet snake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo Education Center helps inform children and the public about the proper care of various animals in the wild and captivity.

Education Specialist Leidiana Baca said corn snakes are great for the environment.

“Most commonly known as a corn snake, his job is to take care of those pests, to take care of the wheat by eating them and keeping those populations down, so those insects and vermin do not affect the corn crop. Essential for our cornflakes and bread,” said Baca.

She recommends people adopt pets instead of buying them, but if you decide to own a corn snake, it’s important to know what kind of commitment you are getting into.

“It’s a long-term commitment. Like any animal that you might get, it’s going to require a special holding place, a home. Snakes require certain temperatures, humidity, rock. So you need to be prepared for all those things when you are committing to having the snake as a pet,” she said.

The El Paso Zoo Education Center is working with El Paso Animal Services to encourage the policy of “adopt, don’t shop.”

Find out more about the zoo’s education program by clicking here.

