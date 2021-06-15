KTSM Goes Wild: Bugs bringing benefits to environment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This time of year, we usually see a lot of insects either crawling, buzzing, or hopping around.



The El Paso Zoo shared some of the benefits these critters provide.



“In many parts of the world, they celebrate National Insect week or month this time of year, and we know that here in El Paso we’re getting to see more and more insects. We want people to know one million species of insets that scientists know about, 99% are actually very essential and good for the plant,” said Leidiana Baca, education specialist at the El Paso Zoo Education Center, “We wouldn’t have our fruits, vegetables, flowers if it weren’t for the insects.”



Now one insect that many love to hate and cringe at is cockroaches. However, Baca said they too provide some benefits to the environment.



“The environment requires certain levels of prey and predator. So when we talk about insects, we’re going to talk about the food cycle, pollinators, and decomposers,” Baca said, “Cockroaches are a great example.”



During this time of year, we usually start to see them more due to rain.



“There are natural ways we can do pest control whether it’s plants or in the garden. There’s companion plants. Some that will bring good insects and some that will reject other insects that will do some damage to your plants, even by a smell,” Baca explained.



If you want more information on these insects, visit the El Paso Zoo website.



