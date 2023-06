EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday was a day of giving back for employees at KTSM and our sister stations around the Nexstar family.

The occasion was Founders Day, celebrating the founding of the company.

Here in El Paso, KTSM employees donated their time and volunteered at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Here are some images from the day of giving back.