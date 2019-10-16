KTSM earns 11 ‘Best of the City 2019’ nominations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Members of Texas state leadership will soon be in the Borderland. They'll be visiting to hear testimonials on the effect mass shootings have in the state.

The purpose of the hearing is for community members to testify how they've been personally affected from mass shootings, but also to let their voices be heard when it comes to taking action.

Cheyanne Lozano is one of many El Pasoans that is still hurting over the August 3rd mass shooting.

"As a country we can't just push it aside and wait for the next one to happen before something is done," Lozano told KTSM, "The loss of sense of security. The loss of the sense of safety you usually have going to work really shocked me. I didn't realize that for about a month I was angry."

On Monday, October 21st, the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety State Senate Select Committee will host a hearing in El Paso where the community can testify their impact of mass shootings in Texas.