KTSM earns 11 ‘Best of the City 2019’ nominations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The KTSM 9 News team has earned 11 “Best of the City 2019” nominations from The City Magazine.
Along with Best TV Station, KTSM’s team earned nominations in categories such as Best News Anchor, Best Reporter, Best Meteorologist and Best Sports Reporter.
You can vote at The City website.
Here is a look at who got the nominations:
Best News Anchor
- Daniel Marin
- Natassia Paloma
- Alejandra Briones
- Estefania Seyffert
Best Reporter
- Shelby Kapp
- Susy Castillo
- Daniel Marin
Best Sports Reporter
- Colin Deaver
Best Meteorologist
- Monica Cortez
- Robert Bettes
Best Photographer
- Raul Martinez
