KTSM earns 11 ‘Best of the City 2019’ nominations

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The KTSM 9 News team has earned 11 “Best of the City 2019” nominations from The City Magazine.

Along with Best TV Station, KTSM’s team earned nominations in categories such as Best News Anchor, Best Reporter, Best Meteorologist and Best Sports Reporter.

You can vote at The City website.

Here is a look at who got the nominations:

Best News Anchor

  • Daniel Marin
  • Natassia Paloma
  • Alejandra Briones
  • Estefania Seyffert
  • Daniel Marin

Best Reporter

  • Shelby Kapp
  • Susy Castillo
  • Daniel Marin

Best Sports Reporter

  • Colin Deaver

Best Meteorologist

  • Monica Cortez
  • Robert Bettes

Best Photographer

  • Raul Martinez

More headlines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
Live Radar Link Banner