KTSM 9 Exclusive: Cartels cash in on billion dollar Human Smuggling business, Border Patrol says

EL PASO,TEXAS (KTSM) – It’s a billion dollar industry that rivals the profitability of trafficking illegal drugs. It’s human smuggling and it’s happening in your city more often than you may think.

KTSM 9 was given exclusive access on the midnight shift in one of the busiest sectors along the U.S. Mexico border and almost immediately it was evident why. The radio was buzzing with calls coming in of illegal crossings in the El Paso Sector.

Agent Morales said that the Cartels have been focusing on human smuggling because it’s extremely profitable,

“A lot of these Transnational Criminal Organizations push the limits because they are making al ot of money from human smuggling. They charge between $8,000 and $15,000 depending on the person and where they are coming from.”

One of the migrants who was detained by Border Patrol said he paid $6,000 to come over from Mexico.

Agents told KTSM that the Mexican Cartel human smuggling operations are highly organized. They have spotters on the Mexican side of the border and stash houses in the United States where the Mexican Cartels setup networks to move migrants into the interior of the country.

“All this is organized,” Agent Baca said, “Everything going through their [the caretl’s] area they know. They know what’s going on. So everyone going through their area they have to pay a fee.”

Agent Morales said once the migrants get to the United States they are transported by the cartel network,

“They have pick up drivers in the United States. They recruit the youth to drive. They have stash house coordinators, people that transport these people form the stash houses to their final destination.”

According to Border Patrol, they busted 306 stash houses so far in Fiscal Year 2021. In those busts, they apprehended more than 3,200 migrants. Those numbers are up from 66 busts and 487 migrants the year before, Fiscal Year 2020.

Agent Morales said that the smugglers promise customers safe passage into the United States but what they’re seeing is that the smugglers often times abandoned the very migrants who paid them to cross.

“They are leaving behind people that are hurt, females that can no longer keep up. They are abandoned and stranded in the desert and it’s not always in urban areas. Sometimes they are abandoned in very rural areas where it takes hours or even days before they get to a highway.”

Agents said they do follow tracks are trained to look for signs in the sands. Footprints that will tell them how many migrants and possible smugglers have passed through a certain area. But smugglers are getting crafty when it comes to disguising their tracks.

“They’ll do things to the sole of the shoes to try to hid then. The most common thing we see are sponges. They will strap them to the bottom of their shoe,” Agent Baca said, “Some we refer to as booties. They will wrap cloth around the shoes and I’ve even tampons to make it look like the footprint is old.”

Agent Baca said being an agent is a 24/7 job and can be challenging, but he said it is a job that’s essential in keeping Americans safe.

“Border safety is national security. We want to know everything going on because this is our lively hood. This is what we do.”

When asked if he thought that the job is a thankless one, considering the sentiment that comes from politicians and people in the country, Baca said,

“I think a lot of the jobs that matter are thankless. You don’t do it for the thanks, you do it because it’s your job and that’s what your here to do.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.