EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Col. Joseph C. Rodriguez, Medal of Honor, Chapter 249 joined together with the Korean American Association El Paso Chapter and the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council to remember the Korean War, which is often dubbed the Forgotten War.

They partnered to put on the Korean War 70th Armistice and first-ever Korean Heritage Day event on Saturday afternoon, July 29, at the EPCC Trans Mountain Forum Theater.

KWVA Chapter 249 President Wayne Gilbert provided a memorial message honoring the “Korean War Victory” and not the “forgotten war.”

Names of soldiers killed in action (KIA) and missing in action (MIA) in Korea were also read.

In addition, the first-ever Korean American Heritage Day presented the “Han Narea Korean Cultural Dance Group” in honor of Korean veterans.