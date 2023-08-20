EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Internationally renowned R&B, soul and funk band Kool & the Gang will be the special guest during a fund-raising concert for the UMC Cancer Care Fund in October.

The UMC Foundation announced that the band, which is known for its No. 1 hit “Celebration,” will perform at a concert on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Plaza Theater. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. that night.

The band has been producing music and hits since 1969.



“We jumped at the opportunity to bring this legendary group to the Sun City,” said Dr. Abigail Tarango, executive director of the UMC Foundation. “Kool & the Gang are beloved icons in the music industry and we know they will put on an incredible show that will not only be fun and exciting, and help as we raise money for such a worthy cause.”



Corporate sponsorship packages are available by calling (915) 283-8560 and individual tickets are available by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or at the Plaza Theatre box office.



The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso “promotes and advocates for viable pathways to health equity, wellness, and high quality of life for all through philanthropy, community education, capacity building, participatory research, and patient care services,” according to a news release sent out announcing the show.