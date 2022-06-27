EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found inside a trash barrel by children outside their elementary school in far west Juarez Monday morning.

Officials say the discovery happened Monday morning as children were going to classes. The elementary-age students found the barrel just behind the school wall.

State Police were the first on scene and reported that the body was wrapped in a blanket and inside a barrel on the ground.

According to officials, the investigation was transferred to the Crimes Against Life Unit. Officials say three more bodies were found in different parts of the city as well.

With the discovery of the four bodies, the number of murder victims in Juarez is now at 75 for the month of June.

