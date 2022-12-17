EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Brian Kennedy has taken the early lead in the District 1 runoff race for El Paso City Council.

Kennedy has 2,482 votes or 69.88 percent the latest results were announced by the El Paso County Elections Department shortly after 8:30 p.m. His opponent Annalisa Cordova Silverstein has 1,070 votes or 30.12 percent.

In District 6, state Rep. Art Fierro is leading with 1,074 votes or 59.11 percent over incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez who has 743 votes or 40.89 percent.

In District 8, Chris Canales leads with 1,416 votes or 64.04 percent over Bettina Olivares, who has 795votes or 35.96 percent.