EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief needs your help to get people ready for job interviews and find jobs.

The center, located at 915 N. Florence St., is seeking donations of new and gently used clothing for men and women.

Men’s clothing, especially warm clothes and coats, are among the items that are most needed.

The Kelly Community Clothes Closet is a free service provided by the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. The clothes closet offers free new and used business and casual attire to people who are battling food insecurity and those needing clothing for jobs and job interviews.

The Community Clothes Closet is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 pm. on Fridays or by appointment. For information: Call (915) 261-7499 or visit kmfp.org.