Kanye West drops first ad of presidential campaign

FILE – In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — No one loves Kanye West the way Kanye loves Kanye, but that won’t stop the rapper, fashion designer and political newcomer from trying to rally voters.

On Monday, West released his first ad for his presidential campaign, a day before early voting begins in Texas and about three weeks ahead of Election Day.

The ad is a minute-long video with a nostalgic motif that draws on vague ideas of American values — religion, nuclear families and hard work — without committing to an ideological stance.

With a black and white American flag in the background, West questions America’s destiny and the fate of the American people by invoking the U.S. Constitution as if the American identity has not been fragmented as race, socioeconomic status and political affiliations have divided the country on an unprecedented level.

West raises existential questions such as “what is true justice?” and offers solace instead of solutions by assuring the nation will be saved through a commitment to faith; though faith in West, democracy or anything is never specified.

The rapper’s presidential bid has been largely dismissed as a publicity stunt ahead of his next album. West has missed many states’ deadlines to appear on the ballot and the ad asks voters to write him in when they cast their ballot.

West has faced criticism in the past for making controversial statement like “slavery was a choice” (he later apologized).

Early voting starts in El Paso on Oct. 13, 2020.