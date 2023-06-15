EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Grammy winning artist Kali Uchis will be coming to El Paso this fall, announcing the second part of her of her Red Moon In Venus tour earlier this month.

Uchis will be performing in El Paso on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Don Haskins Center and will be accompanied by rapper and songwriter Tokischa.

The tour follows the release of her most recent album, Red Moon In Venus which was released back in March. The album made it into the Billboard Top 200 chart, debuting at number four.

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates went on presale Wednesday, June 14 and general sales begin Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here: Kali Uchis – October 3, 2023 – UTEP Office of Special Events | El Paso, Texas (utepspecialevents.com).