K-9 helps police takedown suspect in California

CNN – A police dog in California took down a suspect after an incredible jump!

The K-9 went right through the driver’s side window after Fontana police shot rubber pellets to break it open.

Police said 31-year-old Julio Vasquez was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife.

Police located him and he led them on a chase.

Authorities said he was being uncooperative after the chase ended, so that’s when they shot out his window with rubber pellets and the K-9 jumped inside to apprehend him.

Courtesy: CNN

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bit him.

He was later taken into custody.

Officials said Vasquez will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading.

He also could face additional charges for punching the K-9.