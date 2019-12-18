K-9 Agent Bulder killed in the line of duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- FBI El Paso mournes the death of Border Patrol K-9 Agent Bulder.

.@CBPWestTexas, your partners at @FBIElPaso mourn along with you at the loss of K-9 Agent Bulder. He was killed in the line of duty today while executing federal warrants. #NeverForget



Picture by US Border Special Operations Group pic.twitter.com/7hXxyPZ2bO — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) December 18, 2019

This happened in the backyard of a home on the 4500 block of Capricorn Drive in Northeast El Paso, right off Gateway North.

Police say the shooting came after multiple law enforcement agencies raided a home to execute a federal warrant. They say the suspect was allegedly dealing firearms illegally.

EPPD said the suspect first shot at officers when confronted, then turned his weapon on a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) K-9 agent identified by the FBI as “Bulder.”

“He shot and killed a K-9 with the BORTAC unit and shot at an agent, agents returned fire, the suspect was shot and died of his injuries at the scene,” EPPD Sgt. Robert Gomez said.