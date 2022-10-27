Final update: A jury came back with a not guilty verdict on the murder charge against Donovan Byers, who was accused of pinning Adrain Linton against the wall outside of Adrian’s Bar in May of 2021.

Byers was initially facing a murder charge and several lesser included charges. The jury decided he was not guilty of murder or manslaughter, but he was convicted on lesser charges of accident involving death and aggravated assault causing bodily injury. Byers is facing anything from 20 years on each charge to probation.

