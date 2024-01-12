EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former El Paso business owner was charged with indecency with a child back in 2020, and jury selection for the trial begins on Friday, Jan. 12.

David Villalobos, 60, was charged after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Villalobos was arrested in 2020 after a 15-month-long investigation by the El Paso Police Department.

Villalobos was the owner of Villalobos Pest Control until approximately 2017 when his son took over the company, and they have since cut business ties.

The trial will be taking place at the 409th District Court with Judge Sam Medrano presiding.